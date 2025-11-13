Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at HC Wainwright

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 125.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Neurogene in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

NGNE stock opened at $31.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.27. The company has a market capitalization of $443.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.64. Neurogene has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.10. Equities analysts anticipate that Neurogene will post -4.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurogene

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurogene by 43.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Neurogene by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Neurogene during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Neurogene by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Neurogene by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neurogene

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

