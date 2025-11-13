FY2025 EPS Estimates for Plug Power Lowered by HC Wainwright

Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) – HC Wainwright cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Plug Power in a report issued on Tuesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.62). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($1.21) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 292.84% and a negative return on equity of 90.22%. The firm had revenue of $177.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.41 million. Plug Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

PLUG has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Plug Power from $1.80 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Plug Power from $0.90 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Plug Power from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. HSBC set a $4.40 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Plug Power from $1.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Plug Power

Plug Power Stock Performance

Shares of PLUG opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.77. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plug Power

In other news, EVP Benjamin Haycraft sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 467,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,342.36. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 603.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 120,450 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 3,034.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 652,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 632,117 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Plug Power by 365,934.4% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,795,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,740 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,878,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 412,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,368,845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $123,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930,342 shares during the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.