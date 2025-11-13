Medicus Pharma’s (MDCX) Buy Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Medicus Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Medicus Pharma to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medicus Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Get Medicus Pharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MDCX

Medicus Pharma Price Performance

Medicus Pharma stock opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 million and a P/E ratio of -1.78. Medicus Pharma has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $8.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.01.

Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that Medicus Pharma will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medicus Pharma

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medicus Pharma during the first quarter worth about $4,710,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medicus Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medicus Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medicus Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medicus Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Medicus Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medicus Pharma Ltd is a biotech/life sciences company focused on accelerating the clinical development programs of novel and disruptive therapeutics assets. Medicus Pharma Ltd is based in Toronto, Ontario.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medicus Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicus Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.