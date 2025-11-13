Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Upgraded to “Buy” at Craig Hallum

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $30.00. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DGII. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Digi International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Digi International from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Digi International in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

DGII opened at $35.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. Digi International has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $39.62.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Digi International had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $114.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Digi International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digi International will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 2,215.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 25.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Digi International by 67.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Digi International by 5,263.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Digi International in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

