FY2025 EPS Estimates for Nkarta Increased by Leerink Partnrs

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Nkarta in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 11th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Graybosch now expects that the company will earn ($1.41) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.48). The consensus estimate for Nkarta’s current full-year earnings is ($1.70) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Nkarta’s FY2026 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.55) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Nkarta from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nkarta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Nkarta Price Performance

Shares of NKTX opened at $1.96 on Thursday. Nkarta has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $139.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nkarta

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKTX. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nkarta by 18.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 22,538 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,064,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 730,260 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 153,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 68,850 shares during the period. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

