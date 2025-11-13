M&G PLC Takes Position in Macy’s, Inc. $M

M&G PLC purchased a new position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 964,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,574,000. M&G PLC owned 0.36% of Macy’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s during the first quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 523.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 12,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $221,670.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $403,521.54. This represents a 35.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 136,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,857.75. The trade was a 42.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 212,843 shares of company stock valued at $3,726,670 over the last three months. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Macy’s Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE M opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $21.25.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 2.18%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Macy’s has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.200–0.150 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-2.050 EPS. Research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1824 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 41.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

M has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Macy’s from $14.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.45.

Macy’s Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

