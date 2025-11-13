M&G PLC Sells 14,538 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

M&G PLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,538 shares during the period. M&G PLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $10,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 190,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,387,000 after acquiring an additional 40,275 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $79,605,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.8% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 39,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.2% during the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,181,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,493,000 after purchasing an additional 68,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 10.2% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE SCHW opened at $97.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.06 and its 200 day moving average is $92.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $99.59.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 25.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $299,122.65. Following the sale, the insider owned 34,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,830.74. The trade was a 8.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $594,800.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,265.63. The trade was a 34.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,866 shares of company stock worth $6,370,897. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, July 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price target on Charles Schwab and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.45.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.



