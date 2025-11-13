M&G PLC Takes Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. $BMRN

M&G PLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 198,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,000. M&G PLC owned approximately 0.10% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Tudor Pickering set a $88.00 price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.91.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of BMRN opened at $55.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $73.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.64.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

