M&G PLC Sells 411,532 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR

M&G PLC decreased its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 411,532 shares during the quarter. M&G PLC owned approximately 0.17% of Amkor Technology worth $8,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,050.4% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 416.8% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amkor Technology by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $34.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 2.02. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $38.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Amkor Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.480 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.0835 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMKR shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Amkor Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amkor Technology from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amkor Technology from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

In other news, EVP Farshad Haghighi sold 11,792 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $294,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,354 shares in the company, valued at $208,850. This trade represents a 58.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $307,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 356,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,964,927.26. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 31,792 shares of company stock worth $902,200 over the last ninety days. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

