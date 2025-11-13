M&G PLC Makes New $6.83 Million Investment in Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

M&G PLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,830,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Everest Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Everest Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 96.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Group by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Group

In other Everest Group news, Director Allan Levine acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $306.08 per share, for a total transaction of $948,848.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 4,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,150.24. This trade represents a 294.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. purchased 11,385 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $307.38 per share, with a total value of $3,499,521.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 45,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,983,023.58. This represents a 33.38% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of EG opened at $324.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.47. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $302.44 and a 52-week high of $392.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $339.75 and a 200 day moving average of $339.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.39 by ($5.85). Everest Group had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 3.12%.The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $362.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Everest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $372.36.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

