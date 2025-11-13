M&G PLC Decreases Stake in KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $BEKE

M&G PLC lessened its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,560,272 shares during the period. M&G PLC’s holdings in KE were worth $8,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in KE in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in KE by 599.5% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in KE during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in KE by 3,813.6% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of KE by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on KE from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of KE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KE in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 price objective on KE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.30.

KE Price Performance

BEKE opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.61. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of -0.64. KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $15.39 and a 12 month high of $25.17.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

