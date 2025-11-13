M&G PLC Reduces Stock Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. $KOS

M&G PLC cut its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,767,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,106,866 shares during the quarter. M&G PLC owned approximately 1.21% of Kosmos Energy worth $9,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 11.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,784,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,750,000 after purchasing an additional 815,582 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,319,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,724 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $3,749,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 220.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,917,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,914,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down from $3.00) on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1.75 price objective on the stock. Clarkson Capital began coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Friday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Kosmos Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.07.

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

KOS stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $4.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $311.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

