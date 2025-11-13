M&G PLC Invests $7.76 Million in Kennametal Inc. $KMT

M&G PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 337,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,764,000. M&G PLC owned approximately 0.44% of Kennametal as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 93.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 293.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kennametal by 179.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Kennametal during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMT. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Kennametal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group upgraded Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kennametal from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kennametal from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Kennametal Price Performance

KMT opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.26. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $29.84.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. Kennametal had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $497.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Kennametal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 65.57%.

Kennametal Profile

(Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Further Reading

