M&G PLC Has $6.04 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

M&G PLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the quarter. M&G PLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 65,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:MMC opened at $182.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.18 and a twelve month high of $248.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total transaction of $4,334,896.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,031,597.65. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $233.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.63.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

