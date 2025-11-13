M&G PLC Buys Shares of 301,448 Tri Pointe Homes Inc. $TPH

M&G PLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 301,448 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,646,000. M&G PLC owned about 0.33% of Tri Pointe Homes as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPH. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 2,659.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 56.5% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 16.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TPH shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $32.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Tri Pointe Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.90 and a 12-month high of $45.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $836.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

