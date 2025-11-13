KBC Group NV Purchases 18,649 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty $ELF

KBC Group NV lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,649 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.53% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $37,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1,734.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 244.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 167.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 56.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELF. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 price target on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.80.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $77.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.61. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $49.40 and a 12-month high of $150.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.85.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $343.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.23, for a total value of $2,253,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 97,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,633,303.38. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 7,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,147,385.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 99,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,408,505. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 296,430 shares of company stock worth $40,444,041. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

