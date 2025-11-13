KBC Group NV Increases Stake in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Prologis were worth $40,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,339,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,564,533,000 after purchasing an additional 869,310 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $1,456,768,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 0.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,495,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,173,340,000 after purchasing an additional 93,201 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Prologis by 13.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,965,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,790,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $870,871,000 after purchasing an additional 507,367 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total transaction of $61,570.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,203.06. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,090.62. This trade represents a 98.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $3,013,665. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Prologis from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.39.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $124.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.49. The company has a market cap of $115.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $127.50.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 36.71%.The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.78%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

