KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 165.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,417 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.19% of Williams-Sonoma worth $38,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 44.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 13,989 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 98.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 530.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 9,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

WSM stock opened at $191.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.62. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.37 and a 12 month high of $219.98.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.21. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $162.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group set a $200.00 price target on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $626,942.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 34,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,787,999.92. This trade represents a 8.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 3,500 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.79, for a total transaction of $695,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,656.37. The trade was a 20.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 114,153 shares of company stock worth $22,901,008 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

