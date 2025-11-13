KBC Group NV Buys 401,649 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. $FBIN

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 831,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401,649 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.69% of Fortune Brands Innovations worth $42,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBIN. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 3.3% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FBIN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, CEO Nicholas I. Fink sold 1,522 shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $89,371.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 97,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,704,002.08. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 1.1%

FBIN opened at $49.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.32. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $81.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 8.75%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Innovations has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

