KBC Group NV Buys 447,463 Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 4,940.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 447,463 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.14% of United Airlines worth $36,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in United Airlines by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,395,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,367,000 after purchasing an additional 132,373 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,592,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 382.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 25.5% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Loop Capital set a $110.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.93.

United Airlines Price Performance

United Airlines stock opened at $99.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.13. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. United Airlines has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.