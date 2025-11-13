Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. $AIT Shares Bought by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,219 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $20,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 186,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,457,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,336,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 77.1% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 59.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 8,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.06, for a total transaction of $2,276,152.38. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 19,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,047.38. This trade represents a 30.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 7,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.08, for a total value of $1,941,757.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 14,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,768,819.28. The trade was a 34.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,660 shares of company stock worth $11,217,980. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 0.4%

AIT stock opened at $256.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $258.03 and its 200 day moving average is $249.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.96 and a 1-year high of $282.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.16. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.100-10.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $290.00 target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Mizuho set a $305.00 price target on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AIT

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.