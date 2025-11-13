TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Warby Parker Inc. $WRBY

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,101,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,476 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Warby Parker worth $24,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRBY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Warby Parker by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,721,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,378,000 after purchasing an additional 88,874 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Warby Parker by 231.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 6,931.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 770,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after buying an additional 759,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Warby Parker by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,174,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,635,000 after acquiring an additional 416,797 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Warby Parker news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 41,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $1,131,042.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 32,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,139.49. This trade represents a 55.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel E. Cutler sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $936,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,932 shares in the company, valued at $533,181. This represents a 63.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 85,000 shares of company stock worth $2,312,661 in the last 90 days. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WRBY shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Warby Parker from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Warby Parker from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Warby Parker from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Friday, August 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WRBY

Warby Parker Trading Up 0.4%

Warby Parker stock opened at $17.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,745.50 and a beta of 2.06. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $29.73.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $221.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.49 million. Warby Parker had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 0.08%.Warby Parker’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Warby Parker has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Warby Parker

(Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.