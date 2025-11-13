134,006 Shares in Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS Bought by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 134,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,064,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Chart Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GTLS. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Chart Industries by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,906,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,248,000 after acquiring an additional 102,226 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Chart Industries by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,169,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,853,000 after buying an additional 105,027 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Chart Industries by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 979,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,427,000 after buying an additional 13,484 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 776,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,115,000 after acquiring an additional 295,738 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at about $107,498,000.

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $203.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 247.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.78. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.60 and a 12-month high of $220.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Johnson Rice downgraded Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BTIG Research cut shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.08.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

