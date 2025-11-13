Cummins Inc. $CMI Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.08% of Cummins worth $33,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert Enright sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.26, for a total transaction of $748,203.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,158.30. This trade represents a 66.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.66, for a total transaction of $6,170,352.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,864,384.12. This trade represents a 29.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,557 shares of company stock worth $14,827,352. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMI. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Melius Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.00.

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $478.70 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $260.02 and a one year high of $484.84. The stock has a market cap of $65.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $425.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.13.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.76. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.52%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

