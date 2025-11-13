KBC Group NV Has $63.12 Million Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 125,762 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.15% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $63,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALNY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $403.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $453.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $515.05 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,924 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.05, for a total transaction of $4,034,094.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 65,409 shares in the company, valued at $29,568,138.45. This trade represents a 12.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,283.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 54,052 shares in the company, valued at $24,434,206.60. The trade was a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 66,696 shares of company stock worth $30,430,694 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of ALNY opened at $452.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.80. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.87 and a 52 week high of $495.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.30 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $458.85 and a 200-day moving average of $381.24.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.37 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 273.52% and a negative net margin of 12.96%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

