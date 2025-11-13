Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CPRX

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 517,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,079 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.42% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $11,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 155.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 55,968 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

In other news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 271,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,091.70. The trade was a 9.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Tierney sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $525,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 379,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,668,324. This trade represents a 6.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,927,241. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $22.78 on Thursday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $26.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.77. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.11 million during the quarter. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 40.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

