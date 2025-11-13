Head to Head Review: Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) vs. Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP)

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) and Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Himalaya Shipping and Pyxis Tankers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Himalaya Shipping 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pyxis Tankers 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.3% of Himalaya Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of Pyxis Tankers shares are held by institutional investors. 54.6% of Pyxis Tankers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Himalaya Shipping has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pyxis Tankers has a beta of -0.64, meaning that its stock price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Himalaya Shipping and Pyxis Tankers”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Himalaya Shipping $119.38 million 2.74 $21.04 million $0.11 74.54 Pyxis Tankers $44.58 million 0.65 $12.87 million ($0.04) -69.25

Himalaya Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Pyxis Tankers. Pyxis Tankers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Himalaya Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Himalaya Shipping and Pyxis Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Himalaya Shipping 4.39% 3.30% 0.60% Pyxis Tankers 6.26% 5.39% 2.87%

Summary

Himalaya Shipping beats Pyxis Tankers on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Himalaya Shipping

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers, Inc. is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also deals with the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. It operates through the Tanker Vessels and Dry-bulk Vessels segments. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

