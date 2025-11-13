Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $18.41 Million Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.33% of Littelfuse worth $18,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 165.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 781.3% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Littelfuse news, VP Ryan K. Stafford sold 10,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.34, for a total transaction of $2,667,236.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 30,727 shares in the company, valued at $8,030,194.18. The trade was a 24.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 13,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.43, for a total value of $3,453,490.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,920.61. The trade was a 79.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

LFUS opened at $246.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.00. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.10 and a 52-week high of $275.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.35 and its 200-day moving average is $238.93.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $624.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.70 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Littelfuse has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.50.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

