Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 24,162 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 568,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,162 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $17,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBWI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 0.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 90,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 4.9% in the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 217.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $28.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.18.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE BBWI opened at $22.36 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.71 and a 12 month high of $41.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 48.43%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Bath & Body Works has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.45 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.350-3.600 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

