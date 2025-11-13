162,373 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 162,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,848,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,712. The trade was a 15.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $587,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 35,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,732.96. This represents a 12.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,006 shares of company stock worth $1,243,522. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised shares of American Electric Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $108.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays increased their target price on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $122.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.48 and a 200-day moving average of $109.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $123.31.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.23%.American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-5.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 55.39%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

