Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 4,703 Shares of Aptiv PLC $APTV

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,376 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,703 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Aptiv worth $16,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 452.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 175.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 49,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,700. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APTV. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Aptiv from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.79.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $82.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.15. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $88.80.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 1.46%.Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.900 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

