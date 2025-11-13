Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Trims Position in Maplebear Inc. $CART

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,425 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Maplebear worth $13,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Maplebear by 1,076.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 146,699 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Maplebear by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 86,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Maplebear by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 11,530 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Maplebear by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 1st quarter worth $3,323,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Maplebear news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $137,762.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 427,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,609,268.55. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Fidji Simo sold 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 569,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,680. This represents a 0.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 27,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,482 in the last quarter. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Maplebear stock opened at $39.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.91. Maplebear Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.78 and a 52-week high of $53.50.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Maplebear had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Maplebear’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CART has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Maplebear from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Maplebear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Maplebear from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maplebear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

