Pathward Financial, Inc. $CASH Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,769 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.69% of Pathward Financial worth $12,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pathward Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,437,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Pathward Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 686,423 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,075,000 after purchasing an additional 43,273 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Pathward Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $22,795,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Pathward Financial by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 307,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,415,000 after purchasing an additional 72,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 287,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,984,000 after buying an additional 28,829 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 11,500 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $822,825.00. Following the sale, the president owned 25,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,840.25. The trade was a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total value of $204,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,737.41. This trade represents a 15.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,384,455. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $69.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.79. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.45 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.50 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 22.45%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Pathward Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.250-8.750 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is currently 2.53%.

Pathward Financial Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

