The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 57.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 130,501 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 82.5% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Raymond James Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.90.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.7%

Walt Disney stock opened at $116.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.34. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.78 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.