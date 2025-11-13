Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 492,200 Shares of Mueller Water Products $MWA

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 608.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 492,200 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $13,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 354.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 248,733 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 430.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 17,298 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 62,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 26,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,795,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 21,434 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Brian C. Healy acquired 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $27,584.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,800 shares in the company, valued at $433,104. This trade represents a 6.80% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 24,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $627,730.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 86,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,162.45. This represents a 21.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,664 shares of company stock worth $909,819. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.21. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 20.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

Mueller Water Products Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.