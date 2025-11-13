Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 988,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,679,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,246,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,715 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,412,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,866,000 after acquiring an additional 458,444 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 34.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,706,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,474 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 53.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,888,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,391 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 23.8% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,742,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,499,000 after purchasing an additional 528,059 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.64. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $205.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.66 million. Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 61.28%.Clearwater Analytics’s revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Clearwater Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Subi Sethi sold 7,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $131,433.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 226,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,006.40. This trade represents a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Souvik Das sold 5,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $94,181.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 136,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,646.88. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 143,602 shares of company stock worth $2,756,283 in the last ninety days. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

