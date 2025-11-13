PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.17, Zacks reports.

PolyPid Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of PolyPid stock opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.53. PolyPid has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $3.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PolyPid in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of PolyPid in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of PolyPid in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered PolyPid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PolyPid in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions.

