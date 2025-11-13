Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $29.03 Million in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 159,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,033,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 123.9% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 11.6% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $155.55 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.12 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $242.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.09.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 106.52%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

