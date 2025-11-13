SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) Announces Earnings Results

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $25.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.97 million. SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 9.74%. SoundThinking updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

SoundThinking Trading Up 1.4%

SoundThinking stock opened at $8.43 on Thursday. SoundThinking has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.97. The firm has a market cap of $107.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on SoundThinking from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SoundThinking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SoundThinking in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of SoundThinking from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Insider Transactions at SoundThinking

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 16,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $190,699.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 588,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,945,928.40. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,925 shares of company stock worth $223,967. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundThinking

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSTI. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of SoundThinking in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in SoundThinking in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in SoundThinking by 6.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SoundThinking in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundThinking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

