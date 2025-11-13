Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 59,964 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,964 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $24,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XEL. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 24,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,127,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 140,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 14,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $80.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.31 and its 200 day moving average is $73.14. The firm has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.58 and a 52-week high of $83.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XEL. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $86.00 price target on Xcel Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XEL

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.