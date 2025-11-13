Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $29.76 Million Stake in Kinross Gold Corporation $KGC

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 267.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,908,299 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389,645 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Kinross Gold worth $29,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth $55,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,339 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,210 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KGC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Cormark downgraded Kinross Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Kinross Gold from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of KGC stock opened at $26.06 on Thursday. Kinross Gold Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.61.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 25.18%.The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a boost from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 9.79%.

About Kinross Gold

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.