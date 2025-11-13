OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.250-0.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion.

OneWater Marine Trading Up 2.8%

ONEW opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.22. OneWater Marine has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ONEW. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Insider Transactions at OneWater Marine

In other OneWater Marine news, Director John Troiano sold 15,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $260,961.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,121.10. This trade represents a 22.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton purchased 3,654 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,161.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 712,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,947,190.28. This trade represents a 0.52% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the second quarter worth $222,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 94.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,189 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in OneWater Marine by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 122,976 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

