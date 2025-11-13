Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 18,047 Shares of Chemed Corporation $CHE

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,047 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.48% of Chemed worth $33,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the second quarter valued at $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Chemed by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 330.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHE opened at $447.18 on Thursday. Chemed Corporation has a 12-month low of $408.42 and a 12-month high of $623.60. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $444.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $485.34.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $624.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.04 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.64 EPS. Chemed has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.000-22.300 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.69%.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 150 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.39, for a total value of $69,508.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,135.83. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.28, for a total transaction of $1,383,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,373,752.16. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chemed in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Chemed from $610.00 to $595.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of Chemed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Chemed from $650.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.25.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

