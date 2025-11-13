Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 653,127 Shares of Lyft, Inc. $LYFT

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,954,272 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 653,127 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.47% of Lyft worth $30,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,943 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 1,242.2% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Lyft during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

In other news, CFO Erin Brewer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $258,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 525,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,064,085.16. This represents a 2.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 14,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $292,120.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 835,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,715,640. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,427 shares of company stock worth $1,252,686. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYFT. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Lyft from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $25.00 target price on Lyft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.72.

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $24.57 on Thursday. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $25.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.12. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 64.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.36.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Lyft had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 2.40%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

