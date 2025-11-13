Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $53.25 Million Stake in DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,730 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.48% of DT Midstream worth $53,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DTM. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 39.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DTM opened at $115.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.79. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.30 and a 12 month high of $115.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. DT Midstream had a net margin of 34.30% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $309.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. DT Midstream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.450 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 82.83%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DTM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on DT Midstream from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DT Midstream from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DT Midstream from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.46.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

