Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 735 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.0% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at $108,932,307.80. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 664,471 shares valued at $225,218,280. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $415.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $450.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.52.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $355.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.62, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $386.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.39.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.20%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

