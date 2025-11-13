Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 724,619 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 44,071 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of CVS Health worth $49,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 33.7% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 14,678 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Up 0.7%

CVS opened at $80.44 on Thursday. CVS Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.56 and a 52 week high of $85.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.74. The firm has a market cap of $102.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $102.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.85 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.12%.CVS Health’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 700.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,519.12. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CVS

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.