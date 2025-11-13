Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 57,465 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,465 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $54,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $306,905,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 76.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,186,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,592,000 after buying an additional 944,731 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,055,000 after buying an additional 926,709 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,818,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,336,000 after buying an additional 830,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 868,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,726,000 after purchasing an additional 530,873 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $186.83 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 1 year low of $145.12 and a 1 year high of $216.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.70. The company has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 19.30%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $183,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,073.14. This represents a 14.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total transaction of $201,927.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,824.95. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,151 shares of company stock worth $400,092. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.