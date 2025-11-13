Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 51,742 Shares of General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,002,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,742 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.18% of General Mills worth $51,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 416.7% during the first quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $46.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of -0.04. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.80 and a 1 year high of $67.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 23.46%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 66,593 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,313.72. This represents a 5.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GIS shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on General Mills from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

