Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.4% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Mizuho set a $435.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. The trade was a 15.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 664,471 shares valued at $225,218,280. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock opened at $355.22 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $386.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.62, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $348.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.39.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 60.20%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

